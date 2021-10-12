Bay Arts Alliance Haunted Walking Tour returns

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The Bay Arts Alliance is bringing back the Downtown Panama City Haunted Walking Tour for the spooky season. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event brings the spirit of Halloween and gives a history lesson at the same time. The tours take place on Oct. 23 starting at 6 p.m., and they go every 15 minutes with the last one leaving at 9:30 p.m.

Tour guides will tell attendees about real hauntings in the Panama City area, including the unsolved murder of Joseph Mullins back in 1944.

“The Center for the Arts is also said to be haunted,” said Jayson Kretzer, Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director. “The building was built back in 1925, and it was used as a city hall, police station and jail. There is also a convict that had an untimely demise and that’s featured on the tour.”

Tickets are $10 and can be found on the Bay Arts Alliance website or they can be purchased over the phone at (850)-640-3670.

All proceeds go to the Bay Arts Alliance in an effort to beautify downtown Panama City.

“We have a mission to put art on every corner and make it accessible for everybody,” Kretzer said.

They are also seeking volunteers for the Haunted Walking Tour, and those interested can email info@bayarts.org to participate.

The Bay Arts Alliance also has an event for the kids at home as well. The immersive walk-through experience titled “The Spider Cavern” is back this year, featuring the Raven Queen and one of her spooky pets. The Raven Queen will also make an appearance on the night of Oct. 23.

“A lot of times you see art just hanging on the wall, but we wanted to make it a little bit more exciting and fun this year,” said Kretzer.

The immersive exhibit is free and is located at 19 E 4th St. in Panama City. It’s open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays, the hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.