PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for something spooky to do this weekend look no further than the Center of the Arts Building in Panama City.

The art team promises ‘Fright Nights‘ will be the most terrifying haunted attraction in Panama City this year.

This first-ever event will open Friday night and carry on Saturday. The bravest guests will be welcomed to the haunted house’s most amped-up, scary night on Halloween.

More than 30 actors and volunteers will be popping out at every corner of the decked-out facility.

Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jason Kretzer explained the storyline behind this haunted Fright Nights.

“The development of Downtown Panama City has encroached on the Raven Queen’s domain. Now she has flown into town with her henchmen in tow to claim the souls of some of the citizens as restitution for this transgression,” Kretzer said. “So the Raven Queen, she’s an 8-foot tall sorceress, and she’ll be running her carnival souls right here in the Center for the Arts.”

Admission ranges between $15-$20.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door from 6:00-9:00 p.m. October 28, 29, and 31.

Proceeds go back into art for the community like the murals painted around Bay County.