Bay and Washington County voters receive politically charged postcards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Voters in Bay and Washington County are receiving mailers from what appears to be their Supervisor of Elections offices.

The Bay County office received five phone calls this morning about the mailers and Washington County estimates they’ve had over 100 residents call in the last two weeks about the postcards.

The packet being sent to Bay County residents features a graph that shows the voter’s participation and compares it to the average voter participation. The postcard calls the voter participation grade, a “voting score.”

The majority of the phone calls to the Bay County office are from voters disputing their voting score.

Mark Andersen, the Bay County Supervisor of Elections, said their office does not produce numbers related to voter participation.

“My office did not send this, this is being sent from outside agencies, even outside of the state of Florida, this is originating and being worked through Tallahassee and sent out to all voters in Bay County,” Andersen said.

Over in Washington County, voters are experiencing a similar issue. A postcard has been showing up in resident’s mailboxes promoting the democratic party and has printed on it the “Democrats Win” if they use mail-in ballots.

Carol Rudd, the Supervisor of Elections in Washington County, said her office is not responsible for the mail and she doesn’t want this to keep residents from showing up at the polls.

“I’m afraid that if we’re not able to recover from this postcard mailout, we’re doing the best that we can, but it could decrease voter turnout,” Rudd said.

Rudd is encouraging all voters to come out and vote because it is their right and their responsibility.

She wants Washington County to know that all votes count. Rudd also added that people will be able to tell if a piece of mail is from an official office in Florida because it will have a special logo on it.

For more information about both the Bay County Supervisor of Elections and Washington County Supervisor of Elections visit their websites.