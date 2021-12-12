Bay and Washington County legislative delegation meetings to take place this week

Local News

BAY AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES, Fla. (WMBB) — The Legislative Delegation meetings for Bay and Washington counties will take place Tuesday, December 14.

Representative Brad Drake, Representative Jay Trumbull and Senator George Gainer will attend the Bay County session. Representative Drake and Senator Gainer will attend the Washington County session.

The meetings are an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities, local governments and other civic groups to address the delegation before the start of the 2022 legislative session.

They will also consider and vote on “local bills” which is state regulation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district or school district within the county.

Bay County’s meeting will take place at the Bay County Government Center on 11th Street in Panama City beginning at 4:00 p.m. and Washington County’s meeting will take place at the Board of County Commissioners in Chipley at 9:00 a.m.

Public testimony is welcome at both meetings.

