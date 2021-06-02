Bay and Walton deputies searching for suspects after carjacking, chase

Law enforcement officers with multiple agencies are searching for two people after a carjacking led to a chase and then a crash in Walton County.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton and Bay Sheriff’s deputies and Panama City Beach Police are on scene east of County Highway 395 and U.S. Highway 98 after a chase and a crash, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Panama City Beach police officers spotted the vehicle after an alleged carjacking and pursued it west into Walton County.

Walton deputies used spike strips just east of Emerald Coast Middle School and the vehicle crashed on the eastbound shoulder. A man and a woman emerged from the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black man and a black woman in the area with possible injuries from an airbag sustained in a traffic crash.

