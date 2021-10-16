Battle of the Marching Bands: Panhandle schools compete at Tommy Oliver Stadium

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Marching bands from all over the Panhandle traveled to Bay County for a battle of the bands on Saturday.

14 schools came out to compete in the Florida Bandmasters Association District 2 Marching Band Music Performance Assessment.

Tommy Oliver Stadium was packed out and marching bands were able to strut their stuff after putting in hours of work to prepare.

Autumn Futch, with the CHS band, said it’s a lot of work between several practices a week and football games every Friday night.

However she said in the end, it’s all worth it.

“We work so hard to get here and it was just really awesome to be able to perform and show our hard work off,” Futch said.

Futch said her favorite part about being in band is the friendships she’s made throughout her time.

The evening finished off with a performance from Troy University’s ‘South of the South.’