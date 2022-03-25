PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Baseball players from different parts of the country, and the world for that matter, are here for the first annual Gulf Coast High School Showdown.

The tournament is bringing in players and their families and organizers said it will have a pretty big impact on the local economy.

Players said they love playing in Panama City Beach for multiple reasons.

“I mean you know, get to get out of school early and stuff,” said Houston County Bears player, Elijah Smith. “Early spring break you know? Baseball is fun we’re here to play baseball we’re looking to go 4 and 0 right now we’re 2 and 0 already — just win it all.”

Players also said they enjoy having the opportunity to play teams from other parts of the country.

“Baseball has always been fun and then down here the element is just a lot different,” Houston County Bears player, Carson Small, said.

Daniel Small was here with the Bears and said this tournament is a much needed break for the players after experiencing COVID.

“These kids getting the opportunity to get out and just to feel like they’re teenagers again and hooting and hollering the the dugout,” Small said.

After a full day of baseball, players and their supporters need a place to grab some food and unwind.

“Well last night we had a long game but we had to go to Patches Bar and Grill we had to go get the dry rub wings and that’s one of our favorites,” Small said. “Probably going to hit up what is it? Billy’s Oyster Bar? I think we’re going to hit up Billy’s after the game today too.”

Perfect Game’s Regional Tournament Director, Korey Hall, said the tournament’s impact on the local economy is huge.

“The families come in, they eat at the local restaurants, they stay at the hotels you know they’re doing the touristy things you know they’re going to the beach, they’re going to local shops, so it’s great for the money to go back to the community when you do invest in a location like this and the facilities that you have here,” Hall said.

The inaugural tournament wraps up on Saturday.