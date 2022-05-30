PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the sun rose on Memorial Day, a handful of locals gathered at the Conservation Park in Panama City Beach for a yearly tradition.

This was the 4th annual “Barefoot 22” walk, where participants attempted to walk 22 miles of nature trails.

The 22 miles represent the average number of veterans who commit suicide every day in the United States.

Organizer David Bulger served in the navy for 4 years. He says this event gives meaning and mindfulness back to a holiday that now has a lot of distractions.

“It started as a way to bring back the remembrance to Memorial Day, you know we get caught up in the weenies and barbeques and beer and fireworks. The walk forces you to slow down, you can’t power through it like a workout, and then go on your way. One step at a time, each and every step you’re thinking, your constantly aware of your surroundings so it brings an aspect of mindfulness.”

Last year Bulger and his teammate Justin Moore took the walk to another level, walking 22 miles a day for a total of 22 days. They walked a total of nearly 500 miles.

They say it took a huge toll on the mind and body, similar to the struggles veterans make during service, and while transitioning back to “normal life.”

“When I was in the military we had 2 months of boot camp and then special training schools and it just goes down the road, but when I was getting out of the military, they said “Here’s a week of how to manage finances” and then they send you on your way. There should be some kind of boot camp out to help people transition back into the real world and give people the tools to live healthy lives,” said Bulger.

Barefoot 22 hopes that, through the walk, they can help not only veterans but everyone who experiences setbacks due to mental health.