PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is home to one of the top three culinary programs in Florida.

Instructors said their classes are the perfect segway to learn how to cook for yourself on a daily basis.

Biscuits are one of the first items students learn how to prepare.

However, come finals week, the beginner chefs will be put to the test by baking spritz cookies.

Instructor Paul Ashman said this popular holiday treat originated in Europe and teaches all of the main cooking skills: creaming, mixing, making the proper use of equipment, proper use of measuring and scaling, piping filling, and of course baking.

“In the state of Florida because of the ‘Cottage Food Act’ there’s a lot of things you can do in your home kitchen without being a certified inspected kitchen that you can do and actually make some money off of,” Ashman said. “So baking is one of those things that you can do at home and actually create your own little side hustle doing that.”

Ashman said some students join the classes at 18 years old while others have hopped in at 70.

There are still some openings for the culinary course in the 2023 spring semester. First, you have to apply for college. Email pashman@gulfcoast.edu if you have any questions.

Below are the ingredients for spritz cookies:

-8 oz. unsalted butter, softened

-4 oz. granulated sugar

-1/4 tsp. salt

-1 tsp. vanilla extract

-1 egg

-10 oz. pastry flour, sifted

Watch the videos throughout this story to learn how to make them.