TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) -- A Tallahasse jury convicted a Pensacola man in federal court Friday after he engaged in sexually explicit phone and text conversations with a law enforcement officer pretending to be "Rhea," a 13-year-old Panama City girl.

41-year-old Brennon Holley was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor. Prosecutors say Holley placed a Craigslist ad seeking sex that said " age, relationship doesn’t matter.” Holley also sent sexually explicit photos to "Rhea" in an attempt to entice and persuade her to engage in sexual activity with him.