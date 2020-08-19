Baggett, Edenfield win party primaries in Jackson County Sheriff race

MARIANNA, FLA. (WMBB) — Democrat Hayes Baggett will face off against Republican Donnie Edenfield to be the next sheriff of Jackson County after they won their respective primaries Tuesday night.

Donnie Edenfield

Edenfield got 3,258 votes amounting to 49.7 percent in the Republican race. He bested Jeff Snell who got 2,035 or 31.1 percent and Scott Edwards who got 1,259 or 19.2 percent of the vote.

Making the sheriff’s office accountable to the people is one of Edenfield’s biggest concerns, he said.

“Making public service to our citizens in Jackson County top priority. That’s got to be the top priority number one,” Edenfield said. “Another thing is holding the whole sheriff’s office including me as the sheriff if I’m elected accountable to the people.”

On the Democrat side Baggett received 2,811 votes or 54.4 percent. Democrat Kevin Arnold got 1,627 or 31.5 percent and Tim Ham received 728 votes for 14.1 percent of the vote.

Hayes Baggett

Baggett pointed to his work as Chief of Police in Marianna for why voters should choose him in November.

“I’ve been a police chief in the city of Marianna for the last 12 years, I have the experience. I have managed a full-service law enforcement agency. I know what it is to hire people. I’ve dealt with tough personnel issues. I’ve dealt with the budget,” Baggett said. “I just feel like I have something to offer all of the citizens of Jackson County.”