PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Parents can save money on clothing and school supplies, for the next two weeks.

Florida’s two-week back-to-school tax holiday began Monday. Any clothing or footwear less than $100 is eligible for the tax exemption. Computers less than $1,500 are also tax-free.

Parents don’t have to pay taxes on school supplies less than $50.

“In this region, it means a lot. It is so helpful for our families, girls, and students all across Bay County and the surrounding counties to get a deal,” Girls Inc Site Supervisor Amanda Alexander said.

Some items are not tax-free, including books, rentals and repairs of items that can be purchased on the list. The tax holiday continues until Aug. 7.