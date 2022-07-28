PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach city leaders made a move on Thursday that will go a long way toward widening sections of Panama City Beach Parkway– or Back Beach Road.

City Council members approved an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation, regarding the city’s use of the state’s utility easements.

Widening the road will require some of the utilities to be moved.

This agreement will allow the city to get started on moving those utilities.

Leaders said widening Back Beach Rd. is one of the city’s top priorities.

“We talk about widening Back Beach Road at City Hall every week. If not, every day,” Sheldon said. “Transportation is our number one issue on Panama City Beach. Anyone who doesn’t think that doesn’t understand Panama City Beach.”

Plans call for Back Beach Road to go from four lanes to six lanes.

The state and city are still trying to secure all of the funding to begin the project.