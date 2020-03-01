Award-winning author and television director visits Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Award-winning television director and author, Jeffrey Blount, made a stop in Panama City as he embarks on a book tour across the country.

Blount worked in television for 34 years as the director of NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, The Today Show, and The Chris Matthews Show.

Blount spoke with students at FSU on Thursday in celebration of black history month.

Friday afternoon, the author visited the Panama City Center for the Arts. He spoke before members and discussed his book, “The Emancipation of Evan Walls”.

The novel explores race and privilege and what it was like to grow up in black America.

“The book is about education and about making sure that African American kids who are intellectually inclined are able to live their dreams and to search to become the intellectuals they want to be without being told that they are acting white or having their blackness questioned,” Blount said.

Blount also delivered the keynote speech at the Lead Coalition Awards Dinner.