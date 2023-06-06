PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Bullsharks baseball team needs more players to fill their roster.

It is a completely free opportunity open to those on the autism spectrum ages 15 and up.

This alternative baseball league based in Panama City has three practices left in its spring session.

Players and volunteer coaches meet at the Hiland Park Ballfields every Sunday from 1-3 p.m. for batting practice, base-running, and playing catch using a more traditional set of baseball rules.

Coach Doug Bolduc said he has a big dream for the fall session beginning after Labor Day.

“Getting one of the local high school teams or one of the local college teams, the softball or baseball, get them down here with some players and do a little interactive scrimmaging,” Bolduc said. “I thought that would be pretty cool because they’re rising to their next level and I think that would be fun.”

Another goal the team has is to host a community celebrity baseball game with local leaders.

You can sign up for all of the mentioned opportunities with the Panama City Bullsharks through this website. Email the Alternative Baseball Organization’s CEO Taylor Duncan taylor@alternativebaseball.org to learn more about setting up a celebrity baseball game or to volunteer your high school or college baseball team to play with the Bullsharks.

The non-profit team is funded by the community. To donate, follow this link. Coach Bolduc said they hope to get hats made for next season.