PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement wants you to be safe on the roads this holiday weekend

Labor Day is the last hurrah before the end of the summer.

According to a recent survey from Cars.com, 80% of Labor Day travelers will opt to drive this weekend due to lower fuel prices and frequent air travel disruptions.

Local law enforcement will be out in full force ensuring with the increase of drivers on the road safety protocols are followed to prevent crashes.

News 13 This Morning caught up with Lt. Jason King from the Florida Highway Patrol for safety tips he recommends.

Firstly, he recommends drivers be patient as heavy traffic and delays in arrival are to be expected with increased drivers on the road. He also recommends making sure your vehicle is equipped for a long road trip.

“Tires are your vehicle’s first line of defense – worn, damaged, or improperly inflated tires can cause crashes. You also don’t want to be stranded on the side of the road when it’s hot out.”

In addition to heavy enforcement efforts on speeding, distracted driving, and increased seatbelt use, he also said troopers will be using unmarked vehicles and targeting aggressive driving which can lead to fatal crashes.

“Don’t engage with the driver as this can result in road rage, dial FHP at *347, and attempt to create a safe distance between you and the aggressive driver.”

Also during the holiday weekend, Lt. King expressed his concern about increased amounts of impaired driving. According to AAA, as many as 10,000 Americans lose their life to the 100% preventable crime of impaired driving.

“Ensure you are planning ahead so that you do not put yourself in a position to drive impaired. You can put yourself or others in danger.”

AAA, will offer free towing services to impaired drivers from Sept. 2nd at 6 p.m. through Sept. 6th at 6 a.m.

The company recommends to use the service as a last resort. To utilize the free tow service call at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

To get in touch with Florida Highway Patrol, call *347.