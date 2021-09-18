Authorities search for two missing swimmers in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two swimmers were reported missing Saturday night near the Harbour Arms Condominiums.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a 29-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were last seen in the water.

As of Saturday night, search efforts were underway with assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the United States Coast Guard and the Panama City Beach Police Department.

News 13 is following this story and we will post more details as they become available.