ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — The investigation continued Wednesday into the plane crash that killed two people and left two others seriously injured in this close-knit community.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials said the privately-owned plane was taking off from the Calhoun County Airport at about 4:40 p.m. when it crashed.

The crash happened shortly after takeoff and near the airport.

William ‘Randy’ McCroan and Steve Mears Jr. were killed in the crash.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said McCroan was a deputy and a pilot who flew helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Mears was a former law enforcement officer and a business owner.

According to FAA records the plane was a fixed-wing single-engine Cessna that was manufactured in 1956.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are now both investigating the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.