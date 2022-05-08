BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Staci Mackenzie, last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street and US Highway 20 in Blountstown.

She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and black socks. Officials said she may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

The girl is 14-year-old old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is white, 5’5″ and weights 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 850-674-5049 or 911.