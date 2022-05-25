DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department said there will be additional officers at the county’s schools on Thursday after a threat, according to a Facebook post.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Walton High School where an unknown person wrote a “vague” statement in the girl’s bathroom referencing students coming to school tomorrow, according to the post.

A person of interest in the incident was sent home for the remainder of the year.

“We know this comes at a horrible time for both you and your children. Everyone is scared, frustrated, and overwhelmed,” officials said. “We want you to know we take every threat to our student’s safety seriously. For good reason.”

WCSO is planning on having school resource deputies and guardians on campus as well as district patrols in the immediate area. In addition, DSPD has offered to add an extra presence at the school with additional officers, according to the Facebook post.

“We know you don’t want lip service. We know you want action. We won’t tell you, we will show you we are committed to our children and their future,” officials said.

For questions about attendance and school procedures we haven’t addressed here, please reach out to our friends at Walton County School District, Florida.