Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials are investigating after shots were fired at US-98 and Foster Avenue in Panama City Saturday night around 7:00 p.m.

According to Panama City PD Chief Scott Ervin, police were on scene at a disturbance at a home when they noticed a man walking in the area.

Chief Ervin said officers tried to make contact with the man and instead of complying, the man ran away. Officers started to chase the man when they say the suspect produced a knife.

After that, Ervin confirmed police officers fired their weapons, hitting the suspect once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Traffic was blocked off in the eastbound lanes on US-98 as police taped off the scene from Foster Avenue eastward toward Arthur Avenue. The Panama City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation as they do for all officer-involved shootings.

We will have more details on this developing story as information becomes available.

