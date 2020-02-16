Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Panama City

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials are investigating after shots were fired at US-98 and Foster Avenue in Panama City Saturday night around 7:00 p.m.

According to Panama City PD Chief Scott Ervin, police were on scene at a disturbance at a home when they noticed a man walking in the area. 

Chief Ervin said officers tried to make contact with the man and instead of complying, the man ran away. Officers started to chase the man when they say the suspect produced a knife.

After that, Ervin confirmed police officers fired their weapons, hitting the suspect once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Traffic was blocked off in the eastbound lanes on US-98 as police taped off the scene from Foster Avenue eastward toward Arthur Avenue. The Panama City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation as they do for all officer-involved shootings.

We will have more details on this developing story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Semi in River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi in River"

Krewe of St. Andrews holds annual Mardi Gras Festival and Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krewe of St. Andrews holds annual Mardi Gras Festival and Parade"

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Panama City"

Soup for Souls gives residents a warm meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup for Souls gives residents a warm meal"

One Church One Child forum sheds light on foster kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Church One Child forum sheds light on foster kids"

Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.