BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the Florida Highway Patrol and Panama City Police Department in arresting a fleeing suspect.

Xavier Mitchell

Just after midnight Thursday night, Xavier Michael Mitchell, 26, fled from a vehicle as an FHP trooper attempted to arrest him on a misdemeanor on the Hathaway Bridge, deputies said.

Authorities later learned the male suspect had a Nationwide Extradition order and was wanted on several charges including homicide.

Mitchell was a target of the US Marshals and had a Nationwide Extradition order. He was wanted for homicide, principal to attempted felony murder, principal to robbery with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm, electric weapon, or concealed weapon.

Deputies found Mitchell about 100 yards hiding inside of the superstructure of the bridge and took him in custody.