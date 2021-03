ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — An ATV accident has left one man dead on Saturday night.

The accident happened at Mcduff and Mctavish Road a little before 6 p.m.

According to a report from FHP, the 50-year-old driver was headed south on Mcduff Road when he veered off which caused the ATV to overturn and throw the driver from the ATV.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene as result of the injuries.