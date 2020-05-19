Attorney General gives update to price gouging crisis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Attorney General Ashley Moody is giving an update to the work by the Price Gouging Hotline Team.

Attorney General Moody activated the Price Gouging Hotline following the Governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.

Since the activation, team members operating the hotline have fielded thousands of calls and processed thousands more online contacts from consumers reporting alleged price gouging and other virus-related scams.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The team members operating our Price Gouging Hotline have worked tirelessly throughout this crisis—fielding calls and complaints from Floridians concerned about outrageous price increases and scams. Many of them quickly adapted to working remotely. Others, following strict CDC health guidelines, social distanced, and worked periodically from our call center. Their dedication to our mission of protecting Floridians has helped our Consumer Protection Division Rapid Response Team secure more than half a million dollars in refunds for consumers and further price gouging investigations.”

Since activating Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline, the Florida Attorney General’s Office has:

  • Received approximately 4,500 consumer contacts about the price of essential commodities;
  • Made more than 6,500 referrals and contacts to merchants about allegations of price gouging, refunds, and scams;
  • Secured more than $503,000 in refunds related to travel, leisure and product purchases;
  • Issued 73 subpoenas to further price gouging investigations; and
  • Worked with online platforms to deactivate more than 189 posts offering items for outrageous prices.

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

Price gouging can be reported by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or downloading the NO SCAM smartphone app.

For more information on price gouging, click here.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Gyms respond to COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms respond to COVID-19 guidelines"

Midsouth Lumber Staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midsouth Lumber Staff"

Sneads High School hosts drive-thru graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneads High School hosts drive-thru graduation"

Local daycares take extra precautions to keep children and staff safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local daycares take extra precautions to keep children and staff safe"

Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census"
More Local News