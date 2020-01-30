Attorney calls on judge to step down in his criminal case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In November of 2019, local attorney Richard Albritton III was arrested, making it the fifth time he’s been charged with a crime.

Albritton was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury and knowingly driving while license suspended/ revoked after a crash in Lynn Haven on November 27.

Lynn Haven police said he left a note with partial information for the other driver and then left the scene. The other driver, an 18-year-old woman, was injured in the crash, police said.

On January 23, Albritton filed a motion calling for the judge in his case to step down.

The motion says he is worried about getting a fair trial because of bias from Judge Dedee Costello.

Albritton wrote that Costello bad-mouthed him to an individual who was conducting a background check on Albritton. According to his motion, Albritton said Costello called him a person of bad character and a ‘loose cannon’ like his father.

On Thursday, Costello denied the motion.

Albritton was previously arrested and charged with four separate DUIs. The previous three DUI counts were dropped down to misdemeanor charges. Albritton was awaiting trial and out on bond for his fourth DUI when he was involved in a wreck in Lynn Haven.

The fourth charge went to trial and a jury found Albritton not guilty.

Albritton is scheduled to be back in court on March 19.