WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (The Washington County News) — Just over a year after her arrest, 27-year-old Parisha Antwanette Massaline will go on trial stemming from an attempted shooting in 2022.

Massaline is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, battery, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The charges stem from a disturbance with shots fired on September 10, 2022, on Donnell Road. The trial will be held on the week of Oct. 9.

The victim is said to have retreated to an address on Haywood Drive and contacted WCSO Telecommunications Center. Deputies arrived and made contact with the victim, who said a verbal altercation had erupted between Massaline and herself at the Donnell Road address.

As she was attempting to leave the property, Massaline allegedly tried several times to get physical with the victim, who subsequently got the children out of the residence and into the vehicle.

A news release from law enforcement said Massaline followed the victim out of the residence and began pointing and firing a firearm at the vehicle.

Deputies who responded to the Donnell Road address said the residence was unoccupied with several windows broken, the house ransacked, and numerous live rounds and casings found outside.

Massaline was apprehended four days later on September 14, 2022.

Washington County News will provide trial coverage and updates as the trial progresses.