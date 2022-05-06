PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center of the Arts opened an Asian and Pacific Islander art exhibit on Friday.

The work is a collection of Asian and Pacific artifacts from people who live in Bay County. The exhibit features Chinese and Japanese watercolor paintings, textiles from Kazakhstan and Nepal and outfits and dolls from Korea.

“It just all came about because of the emotional attachment these various residents have with the objects that they have collected,” Event Organizer Jeannie Millaway said. “That’s the inspiration.”

The event will be at the Center of the Arts until May 28th.