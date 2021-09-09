Ascension Sacred Heart seeing decline in COVID-19 patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local hospital chain is seeing a significant decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a news release.

There are a total of 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart

hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties.

“The health and safety of our patients and community remain our top priority. We cannot stress enough

the importance of getting vaccinated. We believe the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective

and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects,” hospital officials wrote.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 115 in the three hospitals.

On August 19, they had 154 patients which were the most COVID-positive patients admitted to their three hospitals, collectively.

On July 4, shortly before the COVID-19 surge began, the three hospitals had a total of six

patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the news release, out of all COVID-19 patients, 54 percent were under age 50.

“Everyone in our community plays a critical role in keeping us safe from this virus. The most effective ways

of protecting each other are to wear masks in indoor spaces and get vaccinated to protect you, your loved

ones, and the community,” hospital officials said.