Ascension Sacred Heart opening new drive-thru testing sites in Lynn Haven and Destin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There will be more drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19 in Northwest Florida starting next week.

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will open new drive-thru centers in both Destin and Panama City.

The testing center in Bay County will be located at the Ascension Medical Group’s office at 725 Ohio Ave. in Lynn Haven. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

The testing center in Destin will be the Destin Medical Park located at 36500 Emerald Coast Parkway on the Okaloosa-Walton County line. That center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday.

“You can see there’s a lack of testing and it’s not because there’s a lack of effort of people trying,” Ascension Sacred Heart Chief Operating Officer Justin Labrato said. “Pancare has done a great job in the Panama City and surrounding areas of testing as many people as they can, but they need a partner. And we found that out here in Pensacola too, just one organization can’t do it.”

Both testing centers will only test people who have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. People who want to get tested must first call 850-746-2684 in advance to get an over-the-phone screening to determine if they meet the criteria for a swab test.

“I think in a couple of weeks we can have a majority of people who are symptomatic tested,” Labrato said. “We can get results back in three to five days for those individuals and in that time they can isolate at home and prevent spreading it whether they are going to Walmart or somewhere else, we want them in their house to prevent the spread.”

The testing will be provided at no cost to patients. There will be no out-of-pocket cost for people with or without insurance.

“I think that’s something that Ascension wanted to make sure that that is an important part of our mission and we wanted to make sure that everyone was covered, because it’s really important to keep testing and social distancing,” Labrato said. “So you don’t want anybody to have any money out of their pocket to prevent them getting tested.”