PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a sea of emerald green this weekend at the Hilton Sandestin Resort as the Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation held its annual fundraiser.

The Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Ascension Sacred Heart Health System. Volunteers worked tirelessly to put the event together.

The Emerald Ball was put on hold the last two years because of the pandemic, so this year was extra special.

News13 Anchor Amy Hoyt emceed the event and thousands of dollars were raised for the acquisition of a state-of-the-art CT scanner.

The equipment will be used for pediatric and adult patients at the hospital.