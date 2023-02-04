It was a sea of emerald green at the Hilton Sandestin resort.

The Ascension Sacred heart foundation held its annual Emerald Ball Fundraiser.

Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Ascension Sacred Heart Health System.

Thousands of dollars were raised to acquire a state-of-the-art C-T scanner for pediatric and adult patients at Ascension Emerald Coast.

News13’s own Amy Hoyt emceed tonight’s event…Which was held at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa.

It was also an extra special celebration because the hospital is celebrating 20 years in the community.