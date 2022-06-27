PANAMA CITY, FLA — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay celebrated its 5-year anniversary Monday of the Emergency Department in Panama City Beach.

Administrators spent the afternoon honoring community heroes with a block party in the parking lot of the building.

First responders got a chance to drop by and grab a burger or hotdog and some refreshments.

Chief Medical Officer, Mario Pulido said the block party is a chance for the hospital workers and first responders to have a moment of fellowship to celebrate all they’ve accomplished.

“This effort, this program today was actually started by our associates,” Pulido said. “They wanted to put this together, they’re cooking the meals, they’re here delivering the boxes, they’re here really saying thank you and celebrating all the good work from our partners in the first responder teams.”

Between July of 2021 and June of 2022 the Emergency Department has seen approximately 24,000 patients.