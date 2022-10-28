FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are still trying to locate a woman that disappeared.

33-year-old Staci Peterson was last seen at St. George Island State Park on Thursday.

She was there to spread the ashes of her dog charlie, who died in 2020.

Staci was a writer and a graduate of Florida State University.

Her mother, Linda Peterson, said she was planning a trip to Europe and this was her last stop.

“She was going to continue to write and go back to Europe,” Peterson said. “She was born there, so she stopped here to her little dog Charlie’s final resting place. She had his ashes and she went out in the water to scatter his ashes in her favorite place and that’s where she didn’t come back.”

On Sunday, park rangers found Staci’s phone, wallet, clothes, and her car.

Deputies said it appeared as if she had gone in the water and not come out.

Yellow flags were flying on the beach that day.

“The vehicle she was driving picked up on the license plate reader. She went straight to the state park,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “There’s a receipt when she came in, went down on the beach with her bag and I.D., keys, cell phone and the clothing she was wearing when she left Tallahassee cause we got a video from when she left the hotel shows her still wearing the same clothes and then she’s gone.”

Deputies said there was no indication of foul play or suicide.

Peterson said her daughter is remembered as a light to everyone around her.

“She was just a beautiful person to us, to everyone. She brought light and love to everyone that she touched,” Peterson said. “She had an adventurous spirit and an infectious love for what was right and instilled that knowledge in all of us that it is possible to help make this world a better place.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, FHP, park rangers, and Florida Fish and Wildlife will continue their search for Staci.

“She lived life to the fullest, she passed any fear, never compromising her values. Always striving to empower others to do the same. She was an advocate for the underdog, she protested for equality, love and respect for all mankind and animal welfare, just to name a few,” Peterson said.

If anyone knows anything about this case, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 670-8500.