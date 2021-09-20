As one judge retires, applicants seek to fill two other judgeships

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Changes are coming to the 14th Judicial Circuit.

Nine local attorneys are vying for two judgeships.

The judges handle criminal and civil matters in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties. The judicial nominating commission will interview the nine candidates this Thursday and then submit recommendations to Gov. Ron DeSantis who will select the new judges.

Circuit Judge John Fishel II

Blair Daffin, Brian Hill, Autumn Miller, Jarred Patterson, Peter Overstreet, Russell Roberts, Jacqueline Smith, Russ Wilson and Brandon Young are seeking the judgeships.

Meanwhile, the nominating committee will soon have to start working again to fill another position. Circuit Judge John Fishel II has announced that he is retiring on Dec. 31. He served as a judge for the past 11 years.