CHOCTAW BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious Thursday night fire.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office provided this photo of a house fire.

The blaze broke out at about 9:30 p.m. at a home on Willow Avenue in Choctaw Beach, Walton County Sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

First responders found smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-wide mobile home when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze and no one was hurt.

Neighbors told deputies they saw someone run out of the back of the mobile home moments before it caught fire, the news release states

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s office are investigating the incident.