WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators have arrested a homicide victim’s boyfriend and charged him with second-degree murder, Washington County sheriff’s officials said Friday.

The investigation began early Wednesday when a motorist discovered the body of 41-year-old Dawn Kristen Langford laying in the roadway on Firetower Road. Investigators say she was shot and killed.

Jeffrey Andrew Schuller

Investigators used video surveillance footage from convenience stores to learn that Langford was in a vehicle with, 51-year-old, Jeffrey Andrew Schuller, Tuesday night. Investigators said the two were in a romantic relationship.

“Just before midnight Schuller arrived back at his residence without Ms. Langford,” they added.

Bay County deputies then pulled Schuller over while he was driving the same truck from the surveillance videos. They then got a warrant and searched his home and vehicle.

Schuller was immediately arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s Office for possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

But investigators then found evidence during the search of Schuller’s home that connected Schuller to Langford’s murder, deputies wrote. Schuller is currently being held in the Bay County Jail but will be extradited to Washington County to face the murder charge.