Arrest made in Panama City murder

Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V was found dead after the Panama City Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 3005 Kings Harbour Blvd around 7:30 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police said Monday that they have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Panama City man.

Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V, 61, of the 3000 block of Kings Harbour Road was shot at least five times by his wife, 56-year-old Angela Riggins Dantzler, according to a news release.

Investigators said they were called to the home Wednesday for a welfare check and found Lorenza Dantzler’s body under a pile of laundry. Investigators said Dantzler’s body was under multiple layers of sheets and blankets in an attempt to hide the smell.

“As officers began to clear the two-story residence, they located the defendant, Angela Dantzler, in an upstairs bedroom lying on the bed,” the news release states. “The victim’s cell phone and two handguns were adjacent to the defendant.”

Investigators added that an autopsy determined that there were more than five gunshot wounds to the victim’s body, from at least three different locations and with different caliber firearms.

“It was determined that the victim had been struck initially by gunfire and that the defendant had relocated to another area of the home, striking the victim again,” officials wrote. “Evidence also showed that the defendant continued to relocate to a position standing over the victim and fired again.”

Angela Dantzler is charged with premeditated murder.