Arnold softball seniors recognized in unique way

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA decided to pull the plug on spring sports on Monday leaving many senior athletes in the Panhandle wondering if they would even get a senior night.

Arnold head softball coach Rick Green just couldn’t let his three seniors miss out on one.

“Senior night’s important whether you are an athlete, and member, in a club or anything like that,” Green said. So we want to make sure we praise these seniors and do something to make them feel good about their senior season.”

Green hatched a plan that required the help of assistant coach Katie Lopes. They dropped off signs, banners and a cooler full of candy to the seniors homes on Wednesday night for them to find on Thursday morning, the day senior night was slated to happen.

“I’m excited because I think they are going to really enjoy it,” Lopes said. “At least they get something special because of this pandemic but I hope they really enjoy it.”

The three seniors, Pilar Egge, Ellie Flaat, and Madison Grindle, got up Thursday morning and were shocked to see the display outside.

“I honestly forgot today was senior day because I kinda got off schedule with school not going on, so it was a nice little surprise I woke up too,” Flaat said.

It meant a lot to them as they didn’t think they would have any sort of recognition this year.

“I was just so thankful that I have such loving coaches and teammates and boosters and all those people that still tried to make this day special with everything going on,” Egge said.

Each of them will miss the Marlins squad, but will always have these fond memories to look back on.

“When I’m sitting there and I’m upset that I can’t pitch another high school game, I think about playing with my team. It warmed by heart and I bawled like a little child,” Grindle said.