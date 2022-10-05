PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In honor of National Disability Awareness Week, Arnold High School shared an inspiring story about a member of the swim team.

Not only has Julia Gortemoller overcome physical and intellectual challenges, she’s also challenged state regulations.

Julia Gortemoller’s mother, Leslie, said a family member introduced the idea of swimming about three years ago. Soon after, Julia started swimming lessons in the kiddie pool and quickly progressed to the deep end.

Julia’s swimming instructor recommended trying out for Arnold’s swim team. Part of the requirements for joining is being able to swim comfortably in the deep water and swim 50 yards without resting.

Arnold’s swim coach, Jennifer Morgan asked herself, “What do we have to have accomplished before the season starts so that she can be successful.”

Despite her personal challenges, Julia was determined to make the team. She trained for three years and met all the requirements. Then another challenge arose. Julia was four days over the state restriction to participate in athletics. So, they traveled to Tallahassee to appeal.

“And at the end, we were prepared and ready for what’s going to be stated and the five individuals in the committee were so kind and ended up saying these beautiful things to us,” Leslie Gortemoller said. “We were a little nervous and then it turned out to be this wonderful opportunity to hear others recognize the value of what this opportunity would be for Julia.”

Julia made the team and is able to swim with long-time friend and swim leader Sydney Parsons.

“It was great, she got out, she had the biggest smile on her face. She was like, you’ll see me, and we said yes,” Parsons said. “She was so happy with herself and the team was almost in tears at how happy we were.”

Julia hopes to continue swimming competitively after graduation.