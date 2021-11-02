Arnold High School adds concession store for good behavior

Students can trade key cards for good behavior for snacks.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Arnold High School is instituting a brand new way for students to buy T-shirts, snacks and sodas. 

The school now has a concession store where students can trade key cards for a snack. Teachers give them the key cards for good behavior. Already, teachers have handed out 375 key cards.

During Friday’s lunch periods, students can trade in key cards for snacks, or save them for discounted prom tickets, better parking spots and even a chance to pie the principal in the face. 

“I feel like it’s caused children to be like more responsible of what they do,” senior Paige Anderson said. “Like pay attention to their surroundings more, see more stuff that they can do to help out. Feel like it’s really lit that fire that kids needed under their butt to go ahead and volunteer to do stuff, ask questions, you know help out.”

