Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – The tragic event’s of 9/11 have a special place at Arnold High School. Community members gathered to hear the one clear message of guest speakers, the power of one.

Brett Pohlman, a former ROTC student at Arnold High School, had an idea that sparked a movement of inspiration. He wanted to turn a tragic event and make it into a positive beacon that would encourage several people.

“We certainly are remembering the tragic events of 9/11, but to my mind more importantly what we’re doing is we’re celebrating what one person can accomplish,” District Governor for the Rotary District 6940 Danial Sulger said. “What one group can accomplish, and that’s to inspire generations to come.”

Sulger said, “Nothing is impossible when we engage the power of one.”

The Pentagon stone is one of the 42 pieces given away and the only one located in a high school.

In Sulger’s speech today, he quotes one of President John F. Kennedy’s statements saying, “Every man can make a difference and every man should try.”

“One is the loneliest number, but it only needs to be for a short time, you see one person sparks an action, good or bad that can lead to great impacts,” Sulger said.

Sulger said the stone is meant to be a beacon of hope to anyone who passes it.

It wasn’t an easy task getting the stone to Arnold High School. Panama City Beach Rotary club member James Adamcryzk said he was instrumental in helping get the piece of the Pentagon to Arnold high school.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event and I hope we never hat to repeat it,” Adamcryzk said.

Don Arias was the key note speaker for todays’ event. His brother died during the attack on the World Trade Center.