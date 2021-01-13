Arnold boys basketball finds mid-season success following Christmas tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold boys basketball team sits at 7-8 on the season and is 2-1 in district play. The Marlins have kicked off 2021 with a 3-0 start.

“Overall experience of our team has gone up, and the chemistry has also gone up so I think we’re playing awesome as a team right now,” Arnold basketball player Alex Steen said.

The Marlins brought in a lot of talented teams from across the southeast for their Visit PCB Marlin Christmas Classic, and though Arnold went 1-3, they gained confidence having played great teams.

“We played the kid who committed to Ole Miss, and I think at first it was like oh Ole Miss, but after we played him and realized we can do good as a team and still be successful, we weren’t phased by any team in our heads,” Steen said.

That confidence has shown in their recent wins, and they will take that momentum with them into a Thursday night home rematch with the Bay Tornadoes.

Arnold lost 69-36 when these two last met, but The Marlins feel they are a completely different team now.

On Thursday the Marlins will aim to maintain the tempo, avoid turnovers and play their game. Marlins head coach Josh Laatsch said Bay is a well-coached team. He said all 12 players that see minutes in games shoot well and guard hard.

“I think our motive going into the game is how well can we handle the basketball and how well can we score around the rim,” Laatsch said.

Arnold will play host to Bay in the in-county matchup, tip-off it set for 7 Thursday night.