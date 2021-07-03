Armed carjacking suspect charged after fleeing

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A suspect who pointed a gun at an elderly citizen in a carjacking was arrested on Friday, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Authorities said PCPD responded to an area on W. 23rd Street, after an elderly victim said that a man pointed a gun at them and took their vehicle. Patrol officers learned that the suspect hit multiple parked cars before fleeing on foot.

Michael Nicholas Rahl

Michael Nicholas Rahl, 19, was captured on W. Highway 98. Detectives with the PCPD charged Rahl with carjacking and felon in possession of a fireman. No shots were fired and there were not injuries reported to by the victim.

the investigation is continuing and Rahl was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-873-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip4111 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

