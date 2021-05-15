Area restaurant worker scammed out of more than $1000 in recent phone scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department wants to warn the community about a phone scam targeting area businesses.

Authorities said PCPD received reports of multiple calls to area businesses. The caller is reportedly bouncing his phone call off of the PCPD administrative line and posing as a lieutenant of the department.

The suspect then tells the employee of the business they have deposited counterfeit money and they need to purchase Green Dot cards to pay it back.

The caller then collects the victim’s information and gives them a list of instructions. PCPD wants to advise the public that they would never instruct someone to pay anything through the purchase of payment cards.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call (850) 872-3100. Or you can anonymously report a tip on the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.