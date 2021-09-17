Arc of the Bay culinary program students celebrate graduation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people from the Arc of the Bay’s culinary arts program are now ready for jobs in the local food service industry.

The four students graduated Friday evening from the certified Culinary Institute training program.

The program offers adults with disabilities and a passion for the culinary arts, the training and experience they need to get a job in a restaurant or with a catering service.

“It allowed me to see another side of myself that I never seen,” said program graduate, Alyssa Otero. “It allowed me to believe that I can do more.”

“They overcome so much and so when we go through the struggles in our lives they help us keep things in perspective, it’s an exciting day,” said Ron Sharpe, The Arc of the Bay executive director.

Sharpe added six new students will be enrolled in the Fall program, which is moving from Arc of the Bay to Gulf Coast State College.

The college is also hiring Arc clients to work in the campus’ coffee shops and the student union cafeteria which is reopening soon.

