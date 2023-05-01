BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are several local events planned to celebrate National Tourism Appreciation Month which starts May 1st.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with multiple tourism organizations to highlight the tourism industry.

First on the agenda is a tourism appreciation day celebration at M.B. Miller County Pier in Panama City Beach on Wednesday, May 3rd from 5-8 p.m. Visit Panama City Beach is hosting the event.

There are two events being held on Friday. Start the day early at ‘First Friday with the Beach’ from 7:30-9 a.m. at 4750 Collegiate Drive in Panama City. Right after that event head to ‘Punch on the Porch.’ The Mexico Beach tourism division is inviting the community to its welcome center located at 102 Canal Parkway for beverages and conversation from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chamber Communications Vice President Sydney Clifton said they strongly encourage the public to attend these events.

“Tourism really does generate so much into our local economy and it creates so many jobs,” Clifton said. “We find it very important at the Bay County Chamber to give appreciation to that and just show we are supporting.”

Destination Panama City will keep the tourism recognition momentum going at their office on West Beach Drive Monday, May 8th with their tourism appreciation day celebration. The event is from 11 a.m.-1 o’clock.

These next two events you pre-register for. Teams are needed to compete in the May 12th ‘Spring Classic’ golf tournament at Bay Point Golf Resort.

Chamber officials are also looking for cornhole teams to go head-to-head in a cornhole tournament on Tuesday, May 16th.

To sign up, call the Chamber’s office at (850) 785-5206.