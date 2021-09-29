Applications now available for local judgeship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Circuit Court Judge James L. Fishel, II, of Panama City is retiring and The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit’s Judicial Nominating Commission is now accepting and reviewing applications from members of the Florida Bar who are interested in applying for the spot, according to a news release.

The application can be downloaded from the Florida Bar’s website or the Governor’s website.

The applicant should provide the original, along with 8 copies, including 9 CD-R’s, containing a complete copy of the application, to the Law Office of Waylon Graham, located 537 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401.

The absolute deadline for turning in these applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Any applications received after this date and time, regardless of the excuse, will be rejected and will not be reviewed by the commission.

The interviews of eligible applicants will take place on a date and time to be announced in the near future, the news release said.

For further information contact the office of the chairman, Waylon Graham, at 850-763-6335.