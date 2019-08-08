App helps WCSO arrest sexual predator

CHIPLEY, Fla (WMBB)– A sexual predator in Washington County is now behind bars thanks to an app called “Bark”. Bark allows parents to monitor their children’s activity on social media.

The app can detect cyber bullying, adult content, sexual predators, and much more.

In this case, the app alerted two Washington County parents that their 16-year-old daughter was receiving nude photos. The Sheriff’s Office was then able to use this information to locate the 25-year-old man responsible for sending the pictures. While the app may have not been responsible for apprehending the suspect, it supplied authorities with information they otherwise would not have.

“It uses advanced technology to go ahead and monitor the child’s social media accounts and text messages and emails for anything that includes violence, sexting, or any other inappropriate thing that could cause harm,” said Daryl White, an investigator with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

When parents install the app on their children’s cellular devices, they receive alerts if their child is participating in harmful activity.

White says using monitoring apps like Bark is a great way to make sure children are safe in today’s advanced cyber world.