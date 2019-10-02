Apalachicola run-off election decides mayoral and commissioner races

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The unofficial election results are in for the city of Apalachicola. A runoff election was required for the Mayoral and Commissioner Seat 1 races after no single candidate was able to secure 51 percent of the vote back on September 3rd.

On Tuesday in the Mayor’s race, Kevin Begos is the unofficial winner with 632 votes, securing over 52 percent of ballots cast.

In the race for commissioner seat 1, Despina George is the unofficial winner with 683 votes and winning over 57 percent of ballots cast.

In total 1,198 votes were cast with a 66.8 percent voter turnout.