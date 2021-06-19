Apalachicola Mayor, Kevin Begos, dies at 63-years-old

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Apalachicola’s Mayor died early Saturday morning after being rushed to the Capitol Regional Medical Center early Thursday morning.

According to the ‘Apalachicola Times,’ Begos was rushed to the Tallahassee hospital Thursday morning after suffering from cardiac arrest.

For the last few weeks, Begos had been recovering from an infection at Weems Memorial Hospital from an infection that required an initial stay at Bay Medical Center in May.

Begos was elected Mayor of Apalachicola in September 2019 and had a hands on role in shoring up city finances.

Bevis funeral home is Tallahassee is handling arrangements. Details regarding an honoring and celebration of life for Mayor Begos will be announced in the coming days.