Apalachicola Mayor, Kevin Begos, dies at 63-years-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Apalachicola’s Mayor died early Saturday morning after being rushed to the Capitol Regional Medical Center early Thursday morning.

According to the ‘Apalachicola Times,’ Begos was rushed to the Tallahassee hospital Thursday morning after suffering from cardiac arrest.

For the last few weeks, Begos had been recovering from an infection at Weems Memorial Hospital from an infection that required an initial stay at Bay Medical Center in May.

Begos was elected Mayor of Apalachicola in September 2019 and had a hands on role in shoring up city finances.

Bevis funeral home is Tallahassee is handling arrangements. Details regarding an honoring and celebration of life for Mayor Begos will be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

ZooWorld opens new, fully-immersive exhibits

Group shares tips on keeping nesting sea turtles safe

Grayton Beach shark bite victim is the first since 2005

Tips to make sure you are fully prepared for hurricane season

Bay District Schools is searching for more bus drivers

11 a.m. weather update: potential tropical cyclone 3

More Local News

Don't Miss